Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev holds meeting with governors

    1 September 2022 20:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with governors of the regions and mayors of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on the current issues of social and economic development of the regions of the country. Special attention was paid to the issues announced in the President’s Address delivered by him today.

    During the meeting, the President instructed the government and governors and mayors to take measures aimed at increasing the wellbeing of the population and to address the social issues of the country promptly.

    The governors and mayors were charged to implement concrete measures to attract investments, create new jobs, and support businesses.

    The Head of State also instructed to activate work to prepare for a heating season and ensure quality harvesting campaigns by the deadline.

    In addition, the President noted the importance to strengthen a feedback with the population.

    In conclusion, the Head of State spoke of the importance to carry out the tasks set in today’s Address to the Kazakhstani people.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    To fully provide rural population with quality medical care is our responsibility – Kazakh President
    Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
    AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
    Popular
    1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28