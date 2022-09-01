1 September 2022 20:48

Tokayev holds meeting with governors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with governors of the regions and mayors of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the current issues of social and economic development of the regions of the country. Special attention was paid to the issues announced in the President’s Address delivered by him today.

During the meeting, the President instructed the government and governors and mayors to take measures aimed at increasing the wellbeing of the population and to address the social issues of the country promptly.

The governors and mayors were charged to implement concrete measures to attract investments, create new jobs, and support businesses.

The Head of State also instructed to activate work to prepare for a heating season and ensure quality harvesting campaigns by the deadline.

In addition, the President noted the importance to strengthen a feedback with the population.

In conclusion, the Head of State spoke of the importance to carry out the tasks set in today’s Address to the Kazakhstani people.