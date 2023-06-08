Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso

    8 June 2023, 16:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who arrived in Kazakhstan for a meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on prospects to carry out a number of investment projects in areas of energy, transit and transport, green economy, agriculture, and entrepreneurship in the country.

    The interlocutors discussed prospects of the EBRD’s operation in Kazakhstan as well as prospects for further cooperation.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan EBRD Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events