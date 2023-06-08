Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who arrived in Kazakhstan for a meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on prospects to carry out a number of investment projects in areas of energy, transit and transport, green economy, agriculture, and entrepreneurship in the country.

The interlocutors discussed prospects of the EBRD’s operation in Kazakhstan as well as prospects for further cooperation.