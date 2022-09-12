Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev holds meeting with Chairman of Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov
12 September 2022, 17:40

Tokayev holds meeting with Chairman of Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the current antimonopoly investigations carried out by the Agency. Since the year’s beginning, 293 notifications on the evidence of violation have been issued in the field of competition protection, of which 78% were fulfilled in a voluntary basis, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to Omarov, the Agency’s strategic area of work are providing effective work in the development and protection of competition, ensuring equal access of entrepreneurship subjects to the key production factors, supporting private initiatives, and clear the competitive field of favoritism.

The President was briefed about the plans to carry out his tasks given in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan, including in terms of reduction of single operators and regulation of the activity of conglomerates. The Agency pays special attention to the provision of equal access to the state support measures, greater presence of private entrepreneurship in the economy, work on the development of competition in the key sectors of the economy.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State gave a number of specific instructions to the Agency’s Chairman.


Photo: akorda.kz

