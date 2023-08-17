Go to the main site
    Tokayev holds meeting on country’s social and economic development outlook

    17 August 2023, 19:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a working meeting on social and economic development outlook and draft republican budget for 2024-26, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Attending the meeting were the Kazakh Prime minister, heads of government bodies, financial and economic bloc, National Bank, and Supreme Audit Chamber.

    The President was familiarized with the trends in the world economy, the country’s social and economic development outlook, as well as parameters of the draft republican budget for 2024-26.

    The Kazakh Head of State stressed the importance of pursuing a weighted macroeconomic policy, observing all the obligations of the state in the social sphere, as well as pointed out the importance of full financing of planned infrastructure and social projects, support and development of real sector of the economy, government spending, including that provided to increase the efficiency of defense and law enforcement system.

    Following the meeting, the Government gave instructions aimed at increasing control over the budgetary process, ensure the macroeconomic stability, enhance the financial discipline of government bodies.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
