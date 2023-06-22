Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev holds meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 June 2023, 19:35
Tokayev holds meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the President stressed the importance of implementing the economic and legal reforms alongside the political reforms. The Government and the Agency for Strategic Planning were tasked to take into account the results of the discussion when developing Kazakhstan’s National Development Plan before 2029.

photo

Great attention was paid to the measures to develop the energy sector and effective tariff policy. The Head of State noted that the effective and timely realization of the Tariff in exchange for investments program is the key task of the whole government.

According to Tokayev, another important issue that needs attention is lack of qualified personnel in energy facilities.

The Head of State also pointed to the importance of timely and quality realization of the two national projects «Comfortable School» and «Modernization of Rural Healthcare.»

photo

As the Kazakh President said, the ‘Accessible Internet’ project needs to result in accessible and quality Internet to all.

The meeting also discussed the issue of comprehensive development of health care infrastructure.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

President of Kazakhstan    Energy   Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023