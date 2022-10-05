Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev highlights role of Pavlodar region in country’s development

    5 October 2022, 16:31

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is holding a meeting with residents of Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh President has been paying visits to the country’s regions since last week. During visits, he meets with locals to speak about the country’s development.

    During a meeting with residents of Pavlodar region, the Kazakh Head of State pointed to its role in Kazakhstan’s development. The region is one of the key industrial centers of the country, he stressed.

    «Energy security issue is highly relevant for the entire globe these days. A country can achieve progressive development and sustainable industrial growth when a volume of electricity suffices. Therefore, Pavlodar’s Irtysh region plays a special role in the economic progress of Kazakhstan. Pavlodar region is one of the key industrial centers of our country. Sufficient resources and electricity, developed infrastructure hold huge promise for the further development of the region,» said the President.

    He also spoke of the importance of providing all-round support to small- and medium-sized businesses while enhancing the industrial potential.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Pavlodar region for a working visit.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Pavlodar region President of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays