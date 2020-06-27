Tokayev highlights role of mass media amid ongoing battle against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to mass media workers on their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

In his recent tweet President Tokayev congratulated the mass media workers on their professional holiday and stressed their work is of paramount importance in the conditions of global uncertainty, especially amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kazakhstan marks the Day of Mass Media Workers on the 28th of June annually. In June 2019, President Tokayev made a decision to establish the professional holiday for mass workers given their role and the role of mass media in the development of Kazakhstani society.



