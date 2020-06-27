Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev highlights role of mass media amid ongoing battle against COVID-19

    27 June 2020, 10:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to mass media workers on their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

    In his recent tweet President Tokayev congratulated the mass media workers on their professional holiday and stressed their work is of paramount importance in the conditions of global uncertainty, especially amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

    Kazakhstan marks the Day of Mass Media Workers on the 28th of June annually. In June 2019, President Tokayev made a decision to establish the professional holiday for mass workers given their role and the role of mass media in the development of Kazakhstani society.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Mass media
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    5 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies