Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev highlights importance of continuing education programs for Afghans

    17 September 2021, 17:20

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of continuing the educational programs for Afghans, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Interacting on the immediate issues of the Afghan problem we should not miss the long-term ones. Whatever the political and humanitarian situation would be only investments in human capital could ensure a sustainable future in the long-term perspective,» said the Kazakh President at the session of the Council of the Heads of the CSTO and SCO Member States in Dushanbe.

    The Kazakh Head of State noted the importance of continuing the educational programs for Afghans.

    «Today, around 200 students from Afghanistan are studying in Kazakhstan,» said the Kazakh Head of State, expressing his hope that there will not be any difficulties for them to get higher education from the new Afghan authorities.

    The Kazakh President also proposed to set up a SCO’s humanitarian hub to deliver international assistance to Afghanistan in Almaty city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CSTO Education SCO Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays