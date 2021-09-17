Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev highlights importance of continuing education programs for Afghans

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 September 2021, 17:20
DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of continuing the educational programs for Afghans, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Interacting on the immediate issues of the Afghan problem we should not miss the long-term ones. Whatever the political and humanitarian situation would be only investments in human capital could ensure a sustainable future in the long-term perspective,» said the Kazakh President at the session of the Council of the Heads of the CSTO and SCO Member States in Dushanbe.

The Kazakh Head of State noted the importance of continuing the educational programs for Afghans.

«Today, around 200 students from Afghanistan are studying in Kazakhstan,» said the Kazakh Head of State, expressing his hope that there will not be any difficulties for them to get higher education from the new Afghan authorities.

The Kazakh President also proposed to set up a SCO’s humanitarian hub to deliver international assistance to Afghanistan in Almaty city.


