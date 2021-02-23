Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev held meetings with members of the National Council of Public Trust

    23 February 2021, 16:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State held meetings with Rakhim Oshakbayev and Kanat Sakhariyanov, members of the National Council of Public Trust, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    Director of «Talap» Centre for Applied Research Rakhim Oshakbayev told the President about the activities of his Centre, as well as shared some proposals for the development of domestic «think tanks».

    In addition, President Tokayev was presented with proposals aimed at improving approaches to attracting investment through cooperation with global companies, and implementing the monetary policy.

    The issues of strengthening the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s mass media, as well as the development of legislation regulating the information policy field were discussed during the conversation with Director General of the Atameken Business TV channel Kanat Sakhariyanov. Stressing that the state will continue to support domestic media, the President noted the need to improve the content quality and strengthen the competitiveness of Kazakh-language media.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships