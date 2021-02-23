Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev held meetings with members of the National Council of Public Trust

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 February 2021, 16:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State held meetings with Rakhim Oshakbayev and Kanat Sakhariyanov, members of the National Council of Public Trust, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Director of «Talap» Centre for Applied Research Rakhim Oshakbayev told the President about the activities of his Centre, as well as shared some proposals for the development of domestic «think tanks».

In addition, President Tokayev was presented with proposals aimed at improving approaches to attracting investment through cooperation with global companies, and implementing the monetary policy.

The issues of strengthening the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s mass media, as well as the development of legislation regulating the information policy field were discussed during the conversation with Director General of the Atameken Business TV channel Kanat Sakhariyanov. Stressing that the state will continue to support domestic media, the President noted the need to improve the content quality and strengthen the competitiveness of Kazakh-language media.

President of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan   National Public Confidence Council  
