    Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity

    24 May 2023, 22:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - To the east, China’s Belt and Road is one of the remarkable and large-scale initiatives on building continental strategic connectivity, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Forum ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world’ in Moscow, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that given the colossal geographical area of the EAEU, promoting infrastructure connectivity was and remains one of the top priorities.

    President Tokayev said the work is underway at two levels: within the Union, that is, integration of the member countries in the field of transport and communication, and international, that is, the realization of the international agenda and promotion of cooperation in transport and logistics with third countries.

    The Kazakh Head of State noted that China’s Belt and Road is one of the remarkable and large-scale initiatives on building continental strategic connectivity.

    «Taking into account the largely transforming global trade flows, it is crucial to monitor and create new directions in the entire region, if possible. To the east, China’s Belt and Road is one of the remarkable and large-scale initiatives on building continental strategic connectivity. Demand has significantly increased for the trade and economic interaction via ‘North-South’. The EAEU is, in fact, at the core of these processes,» said the President.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place May 25.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

