Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2023, 22:31
Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - To the east, China’s Belt and Road is one of the remarkable and large-scale initiatives on building continental strategic connectivity, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Forum ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world’ in Moscow, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that given the colossal geographical area of the EAEU, promoting infrastructure connectivity was and remains one of the top priorities.

President Tokayev said the work is underway at two levels: within the Union, that is, integration of the member countries in the field of transport and communication, and international, that is, the realization of the international agenda and promotion of cooperation in transport and logistics with third countries.

The Kazakh Head of State noted that China’s Belt and Road is one of the remarkable and large-scale initiatives on building continental strategic connectivity.

«Taking into account the largely transforming global trade flows, it is crucial to monitor and create new directions in the entire region, if possible. To the east, China’s Belt and Road is one of the remarkable and large-scale initiatives on building continental strategic connectivity. Demand has significantly increased for the trade and economic interaction via ‘North-South’. The EAEU is, in fact, at the core of these processes,» said the President.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place May 25.


EurAsEC   President of Kazakhstan    Eurasian Economic Union   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Counselor of King of Morocco keen on promoting intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue with Kazakhstan
Counselor of King of Morocco keen on promoting intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win
May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
277 people evacuated in Abai region due to forest fire
277 people evacuated in Abai region due to forest fire
Kazakhstan to launch agency to manage billions of recoupled assets from abroad
Kazakhstan to launch agency to manage billions of recoupled assets from abroad
Fair weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan May 25
Fair weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan May 25
Astana Opera to present a Japanese love story to audience
Astana Opera to present a Japanese love story to audience
May 24. Today's Birthdays
May 24. Today's Birthdays
Skatov wins at the start of 2023 French Open
Skatov wins at the start of 2023 French Open