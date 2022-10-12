Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at capital airport
12 October 2022, 16:08

Tokayev greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at capital airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is on a state visit to Kazakhstan, at the airport in the Kazakh capital,Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Turkish leader’s plane just landed at the airport in Astana, where he was welcomed by the Kazakh Head of State and given a guard of honour.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan exchanged welcoming handshakes with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and members of the Kazakh government.

The two heads of state headed to the Akorda Presidential Palace for a meeting.

Photo: :t.me/bort_01


