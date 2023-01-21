Go to the main site
    Tokayev gets familiarized with Sokolov quarry operation

    21 January 2023, 18:24

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Sokolov-Sarbai mining production association and got familiarized with the Sokolov quarry operation, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Sokolov-Sarbai mining production association’s operations include open and underground iron ore mining, production of iron ore pellets and concentrates, extraction and production of dolomite. In 2022, 26mln tons of ore were extracted, and the volume of commercial products stood at over 10mln tons.

    Serik Shakhazhanov, Chairman of the Board of Eurasian Group LLP, presented the President with the project for production of hot briquetted iron and quarry management automated system at the observation desk.

    The Head of State was also informed on the association’s plans to expand exports to Europe.

    The President noted that the mining sector is one of the key drivers of growth of the domestic economy and thanked the workers for developing the sector and wished them success in their work.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

