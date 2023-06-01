Go to the main site
    Tokayev gets familiarized with Almaty’s public transport operation

    1 June 2023, 17:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the operation of the ONAY e-ticketing system as well as the city’s public transport dispatch control center ‘Transport Holding of Almaty,’ Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Tokayev was informed that as a result of the introduction of the system of electronic payment for travel and automatization of the entire process the shadow turnover in passenger transport was brought to a minimum, and the profitability of transport enterprises was considerably increased.

    The annual turnover in transport rose 2.7 times from KZT10bn to KZT26.8bn in 2016-2022. Over this period, the rolling stock was renewed in terms of quantity and quality. The frequency of public transport was brought to 95%.

    According to the President, the developed system of public transport is an essential part of the high-quality urban environment. He pointed to the importance of further reforming the sector and constantly improving the passenger transport quality and comfort.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan
