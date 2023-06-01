Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev gets familiarized with Almaty’s public transport operation

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 June 2023, 17:03
Tokayev gets familiarized with Almaty’s public transport operation Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the operation of the ONAY e-ticketing system as well as the city’s public transport dispatch control center ‘Transport Holding of Almaty,’ Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev was informed that as a result of the introduction of the system of electronic payment for travel and automatization of the entire process the shadow turnover in passenger transport was brought to a minimum, and the profitability of transport enterprises was considerably increased.

The annual turnover in transport rose 2.7 times from KZT10bn to KZT26.8bn in 2016-2022. Over this period, the rolling stock was renewed in terms of quantity and quality. The frequency of public transport was brought to 95%.

According to the President, the developed system of public transport is an essential part of the high-quality urban environment. He pointed to the importance of further reforming the sector and constantly improving the passenger transport quality and comfort.


photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

Almaty   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital