Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Tokayev gets familiarized with activity of int’l airport in Turkestan region
27 September 2022, 15:16

Tokayev gets familiarized with activity of int’l airport in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the international airport in the city of Turkestan, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.

Hussein Arslan, Chairman of the Board of YDA Group, familiarized the Kazakh President on the current state of Turkestan region’s airport as well as shared plans for the period ahead.

Earlier it was reported that Tokayev arrived in Turkestan region for a working visit. The President toured the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and met with the public. He also took part in the eco-activists’ campaign as well as discussed the prospects for the region’s development with governor Darkhan Satybaldy.



Photo: t.me/bort_01






Related news
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Zhetysu region released
Kazakh-Turkmen relationship successfully developed in wide range of areas - Serdar Berdimuhamedow
Read also
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive