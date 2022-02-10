Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev expresses satisfaction with talks with Putin

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 February 2022, 21:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a statement following the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I’d like to express heartfelt gratitude to the President of the Russian Federation for the kind invitation to arrive in Moscow with an official visit. The lengthy negotiations which resulted in agreements have just been completed on which distinguished Vladimir Putin has informed you in a focused way. The negotiations have been very intense, I’d say very interesting. Taking the opportunity, I’d express my satisfaction with the way they have been held,» said Tokayev.

According to him, this year is a significant milestone for the two countries.

«Our countries mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the States. During this time, based on the strong friendship, common history, mental similarities between the people, we have built truly exemplary interstate cooperation. Owing to the intensive political dialogue, success has been achieved in almost all areas. Our longest land border is a bright example of good neighborliness, reliable cooperation, and strategic partnership for the entire international community,» said the Kazakh President.


Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
