Tokayev expresses gratitude to Elbasy for independent Kazakhstan’s development

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 December 2021, 18:06
Tokayev expresses gratitude to Elbasy for independent Kazakhstan’s development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of a number of difficulties the Kazakhstani people have faced since gaining independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The conference on interaction and confidence-building measures in Asia has become a kind of a visiting card of Kazakh diplomacy. The indicator of effectiveness of foreign policy of Kazakhstan was the 2010 OSCE Presidency and non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017 and 2018. It is safe to say that a solid foundation of social and economic development in the new historic and geopolitical conditions has been built in Kazakhstan over the years of independence,» said Tokayev at the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President went on to note that by overcoming the global financial economic shocks of the past decade, successfully the pandemic unlike any seen before, we – the citizens of Kazakhstan – keep on moving forward, look to the future with confidence.

«30 years of independence is an entire era. It is an era of persistent counter against the hard difficulties and challenges. The era comparable to a long and thorny road toward unknown,» said the Head of State.

According to him, this era was a turning point in the history of the Kazakhstani people.

The Kazakh President on behalf of the Kazakhstani people expressed heartfelt gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for his titanic work in the construction of independent Kazakhstan.


