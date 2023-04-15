Go to the main site
    Tokayev expresses congratulations to people of Kazkahstan on Easter

    15 April 2023, 10:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the Easter holiday, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In his congratulatory letter, Tokayev noted that this holiday marks the triumph of good, peace, and justice, and encourages people to be compassionate and take care of others.

    Orthodoxy greatly contributes to the promotion of the core values of humanism, tolerance, and solidarity, which are essential to a thriving development of a state and society.

    Kazakhstan is firmly committed to pursuing major transformations, aiming at the rule of law, creating equal opportunities for citizens, and protecting of rights and freedoms.

    By progressively enhancing national unity, conditions for preserving the country's invaluable wealth - diversity of ethnic cultures and religious traditions - are being created in the country, the Kazakh President noted in his letter.

    Congratulating Kazakhstanis on Easter, Tokayev wished all the citizens health, happiness, and new achievements in their endeavors.

