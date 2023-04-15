Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev expresses congratulations to people of Kazkahstan on Easter

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 April 2023, 10:10
Tokayev expresses congratulations to people of Kazkahstan on Easter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the Easter holiday, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory letter, Tokayev noted that this holiday marks the triumph of good, peace, and justice, and encourages people to be compassionate and take care of others.

Orthodoxy greatly contributes to the promotion of the core values of humanism, tolerance, and solidarity, which are essential to a thriving development of a state and society.

Kazakhstan is firmly committed to pursuing major transformations, aiming at the rule of law, creating equal opportunities for citizens, and protecting of rights and freedoms.

By progressively enhancing national unity, conditions for preserving the country's invaluable wealth - diversity of ethnic cultures and religious traditions - are being created in the country, the Kazakh President noted in his letter.

Congratulating Kazakhstanis on Easter, Tokayev wished all the citizens health, happiness, and new achievements in their endeavors.


Culture   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Holidays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022
Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022