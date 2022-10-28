Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev expresses condolences to Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi over terror attack

    28 October 2022, 17:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with deep sorrow received the news of multiple casualties as a result of the terrorist attack on the Shahcheragh Shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «At this difficult moment, sharing the bitterness of the loss I express on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally s incere condolences to You and family members and close ones of those killed as well as the entire Iranian people. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,» reads the letter.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Iran President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays