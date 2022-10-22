Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
22 October 2022, 19:45

Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of the Akorda.

The two leaders discussed the prospects for the development of expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Special attention was placed on the interaction in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics spheres.

Tokayev and Ursula von der Leyen also exchanged views on the current issues of international agenda.

Photo: t.me/bort_01






