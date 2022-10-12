Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev, Erdoğan hold meeting in Akorda
12 October 2022, 16:31

Tokayev, Erdoğan hold meeting in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Akorda Palace, Kazinform reports,

By tradition, in honor of the visit of the distinguished guest, the Guard of Honor was lined up in the hall of solemn ceremonies. After that, the Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ national anthems.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan walked along the carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the two leaders in a closed-door format began.


