Tokayev dissatisfied with rising prices for flour in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is speaking at the Akmola region’s development meeting, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda Twitter account.

He recalled that the state annually allocates significant funds for agricultural sector development including seed production, varietal renewal and mineral fertilizers. However the average yield of wheat remains at a level not exceeding 12 hundredweights per hectare.

He also commented on the task, voiced in the State of the Nation Address, regarding seizure of land from large land owners who are keeping fields uncultivated. He noted that hardworking farmers and peasants have no fields, no places to graze cattle.

«The work is progressing extremely slowly. It seems that they decided to slow down succumbing to the pressure of those who are interested in this state of matters», said the Head of State.

In addition, the President was disgruntled with high flour prices in the region.

«In Kokshetau, the capital city of one of the main grain regions, the increase in flour prices was maximum, it reached almost 47%!», said the President.

Taking into consideration the above mentioned the Head of State emphasized that all the measures aimed at increasing population’s real incomes are nullified.

Thus, the President emphasized that his order was not fulfilled and the above mentioned indicates a lack of proper pricing control.

«I instruct the Prime Minister to take punitive measures against those who were found to be helpless in this situation. They failed or did not want to carry out my instructions. If they are helpless we will replace them with other employees. Personnel are the key. We have no irreplaceable ones», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

According to the Head of State, the situation regarding coal is the same.

«Coal mining enterprises produce enough coal. There is no rush at the present time. The order, which was given to investigate a possible monopoly conspiracy, will be completed in December. The situation is under control», deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar reported.



