Tokayev discusses future of Kazakhstan’s economy with well-known economist

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 April 2022, 16:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received well-known economist Zhaksybek Kulekeyev in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Zhaksybek Kulekeyev put forward proposals on the development of national economy amid the global geopolitical crisis as well as strengthening of the role of oil and gas sector.

The well-known economist and public figure also shared with President Tokayev his vision of prospects of socioeconomic development of the country.


President of Kazakhstan    Economy   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
