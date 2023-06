Tokayev demands to toughen laws to stop poaching

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also demanded to toughen the laws against poaching, Kazinform reports.

As the President noted in his State-of-the-Nation Address, the recent tragic events revealed poaching as the most dangerous form of the organized crime.

The Head of State charged the Government to take appropriate measures to stiffen the relevant legislation within two months.