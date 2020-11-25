Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev delivers speech at Nur Otan Party Congress

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 November 2020, 12:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has highlighted how strength Kazakhstan is in his speech at the 20th Congress of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The world is on the eve of global changes, with the system of international relations plunging ever deeper into uncertainty and even chaos, thus resulting in a credibility crisis, the Kazakh President said, noting that the deepest crisis of the last century set back the global economy by a decade.

The Kazakh President also noted that colossal efforts and time will be needed to regain the previous growth rates and balanced development, leaving many countries in critical situations.

«Kazakhstan is strength enough, having its concrete well-financed development plan in place,» the President said.

He also noted that internal political stability, support for business community, and fulfillment of social obligations are a result of efforts of millions of responsible citizens, attributing it to the traditional values of the people such as mutual assistance, strength, and empathy, which were evident during the pandemic.


President of Kazakhstan    Nur Otan Party   Kazakhstan  
