Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev conveys condolences to India over plane crash

    8 August 2020, 14:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has offered condolences to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, over the plane crash in the state of Kerala, India, Kazinform reports.

    «I express sincere condolences to the Government, the people and personally to Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi on numerous human casualties as a result of plane crash in the state of Kerala,» the President tweeted.


    Notably, on August 7, the Air India Express plane with 190 people on board overshot the runway while landing in southern India and split into two.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Incidents Transport World News Kazakhstan and India
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
    Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region