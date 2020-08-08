Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev conveys condolences to India over plane crash

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 August 2020, 14:20
Tokayev conveys condolences to India over plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has offered condolences to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, over the plane crash in the state of Kerala, India, Kazinform reports.

«I express sincere condolences to the Government, the people and personally to Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi on numerous human casualties as a result of plane crash in the state of Kerala,» the President tweeted.


Notably, on August 7, the Air India Express plane with 190 people on board overshot the runway while landing in southern India and split into two.


President of Kazakhstan    Incidents    Transport   World News   Kazakhstan and India  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023