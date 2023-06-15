Go to the main site
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary

    15 June 2023, 16:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory letter to Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping on the occasion of the latter’s 70th birth anniversary, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    President Tokayev praised the personal contribution of Xi Jinping to the development of political, social and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as promotion of the high authority of China at the international arena.

    The Kazakh Head of State wished successful implementation of the initiatives and large-scale reforms of the Chinese leader aimed at ensuring the well-being of the Chinese people.

    The President once again confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the strengthening of all-round strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries.

    «I believe our joint efforts will further serve for the benefit of greater cooperation between the two countries and facilitate bringing the Kazakh-Chinese multifaceted partnership to a new level,» reads the letter.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

