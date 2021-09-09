Go to the main site
    Tokayev congratulates Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on 30th independence anniv

    9 September 2021, 12:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon congratulating him and the entire people of Tajikistan on the 30th anniversary of independence of the country personally and on behalf of the Kazakhstani people, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    «Brotherly Tajikistan marks the landmark day as a credible country, playing an important role in the international arena. The world community has recognized You distinguished Emomali Rahmon as a truly national leader, who has made a decisive contribution to strengthening the statehood and ensuring the well-being of the citizens,» reads the letter.

    Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan pays great importance to strengthening the centuries-old friendship, mutual support, and full cooperation with Tajikistan.

    «I am certain that given joint efforts our countries can receive qualitative impetus to further develop multifaceted cooperation, opening new horizons of Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership and alliance,» noted Tokayev in the letter.

    The Kazakh President wished Emomali Rahmon further success in his responsible state activity and well-being and progress to the brotherly people of Tajikistan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

