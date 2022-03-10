Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev congratulates South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 March 2022, 18:41
Tokayev congratulates South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on the election to the post of President of South Korea, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«I wish success in Your noble job and implementing undertakings aimed at further prosperity of Your country and its greater authority in the international community. I'd like to confirm our readiness jointly with You to make every effort to bring to a higher level the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Korea developing in the spirit of traditional friendship and mutual support,» reads the congratulatory letter.

Tokayev wished Yoon Suk-yeol success in his responsible job and the friendly people of South Korea prosperity and well-being.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and South Korea  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty