Tokayev congratulates Serdar Berdimuhamedow on election as Turkmen President

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 March 2022, 19:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with Turkmen President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedow and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedow on the victory in the presidential election and wished him great success in the responsible public job for the benefit and well-being of Turkmenistan.

In keeping with the centuries-old friendship, neighborliness, and mutual support between the people of the two countries, the interlocutors expressed firm commitment to further strengthening of Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence in the continuation of the strategic course of the Turken leadership in building a strong and prosperous state.

Tokayev invited the new Turkmen President to pay a State visit to Kazakhstan.

During the talk, the Head of State also congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on successful holding the elections and the high level of electoral participation.

The Kazakh leader noted the great contribution of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in strengthening the ties of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the rich political and life experience of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow will be further in demand in Turkmenistan and beyond.


President of Kazakhstan    Turkmenistan   
