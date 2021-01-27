Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev congratulates Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on reelection

27 January 2021, 15:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has sent a congratulatory letter to reelected President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Kazinform cites Akorda.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on his re-election as President of the Portuguese Republic.

«Your victory in the elections is indeed a clear indication of the people's confidence in you and your balanced course aimed at strengthening political and economic stability and increasing the international prestige of Portugal. I wish that your incessant work will lead your country to new heights and achievements. I confident that our joint efforts will be aimed at further development of traditional friendship, meaningful political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Portugal,» the telegram reads.

President Tokayev also wished Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa success in the Portuguese presidency of the Council of the European Union, which recently began on January 1, and expressed hope for the expansion of comprehensive relations between Kazakhstan and the EU on the basis of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.


