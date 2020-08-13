Tokayev congratulates Kazinform staff on centennial

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has extended congratulations to the staff of the International News Agency Kazinform on the occasion of the agency’s milestone 100th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

According to the President, the Agency once known as Kaztag has come a long way before becoming Kazinform and been covering many historic events, especially the chronicle of Kazakhstani independence.

«Kazinform is a good source where one can get exposed to First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiatives, the socioeconomic, and cultural and spiritual development of the country,» he said.

Tokayev congratulated the Kazinform team for achieving the milestone 100th anniversary, underscoring its contribution to national development through promoting public policies, delivering accurate news and shaping the country’s international image.



