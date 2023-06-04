Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on State Symbols' Day

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 June 2023, 10:10
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on State Symbols' Day Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Twitter to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the Day of State Symbols, Kazinform reports.

«Congratulations on the Day of State Symbols! Our Flag, Coat of Arms, and Anthem have deep meaning, and make each of us feel proud and responsible for our country. To honor the State Symbols is the duty of each citizen and patriot!» wrote the Kazakh President on his Twitter account.

Notably, today, June 4, Kazakhstan marks the Day of State Symbols.


President of Kazakhstan    Holidays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches