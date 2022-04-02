Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on beginning of Ramadan

    2 April 2022, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    Dear compatriots!

    Congratulate you wholeheartedly on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for all Muslims.

    During this sacred time, believers devote themselves to spiritual purification, self-improvement, and good deeds.

    The month of Ramadan has long-standing spiritual values: humanity, compassion, and mercifulness.

    The humanitarian ideals of Islam play an important role in strengthening the unity of people, peace, and accord in the country.

    Thanks to the unity of our people we overcome any difficulty and confidently look to the future.

    Let the hearts of believers be filled with joyness and peace during the days of fasting.

    Wish all citizens health, happiness, and well-being.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Religion Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan ratifies Optional Protocol to Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet