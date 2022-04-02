Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on beginning of Ramadan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 April 2022, 13:15
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on beginning of Ramadan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Dear compatriots!

Congratulate you wholeheartedly on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for all Muslims.

During this sacred time, believers devote themselves to spiritual purification, self-improvement, and good deeds.

The month of Ramadan has long-standing spiritual values: humanity, compassion, and mercifulness.

The humanitarian ideals of Islam play an important role in strengthening the unity of people, peace, and accord in the country.

Thanks to the unity of our people we overcome any difficulty and confidently look to the future.

Let the hearts of believers be filled with joyness and peace during the days of fasting.

Wish all citizens health, happiness, and well-being.


President of Kazakhstan    Religion   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry