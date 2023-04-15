Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstani wrestlers on success at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 April 2023, 13:43
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstani wrestlers on success at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Kazakhstani athletes on high results at the recently-concluded Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«You have demonstrated the true fighting spirit and successfully defended the honor of the country. Your selfless work, high skill, and determination to win you demonstrated during the tournament are a true gift to all Kazakhstani supporters,» reads the Kazakh President's letter of congratulations.

It is obvious that your great achievements will be a good motivation for the younger generation to do sports, noted Tokayev.

«The state provides all-round support for the development of domestic wrestling school. The best proof of this is the great results of our wrestlers at the top sports events,» reads the letter.

The Head of State expressed confidence that new achievements are ahead for the athletes.


