Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan’s female boxers on winning medals at Asian Championships

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 May 2021, 17:20
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan’s female boxers on winning medals at Asian Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State of Kazkahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the country’s women’s boxing team on their victories at the Asian Championships, Kazinform reports.

According to President's Official Spokesperson Berik Uali, the Kazakh President sent his greetings to the female boxers who won medals at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai.

«The female boxing team of Kazakhstan made a name for the country at the competitions bringing together the best athletes of the continent,» reads the Kazakh President’s congratulatory letter.

The Kazakhstani boxers won a total of 10 medals, including 8 gold medals at the Asian Boxing Championships. According to the President, that historic achievement is a befitting 30th independence anniversary present to the country.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the athletes will also demonstrate high achievements at the forthcoming competitions and wished further success.


President of Kazakhstan    Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy