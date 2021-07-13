Tokayev congratulates former Kazakh SSR Education Minister Kazhakhmet Balakhmetov on 95th birth anniv

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to the veteran of education Kazhakhmet Balakhmetov on his 95th birth anniversary, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The congratulatory letter and badge were handed over to Kazhakhmet Balakhmetov on behalf of the Kazakh President.

«As the education leaders, minister as well as the deputy of the city and regional Council of People’s Deputies, Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR, You had worked tirelessly for the benefit of the society and actively participated in the development of domestic education and science. Your scientific works hugely contributed to the promotion of science,» reads the President’s congratulatory letter.

Tokayev congratulated Balakhmetov on his 95th birth anniversary, wishing him health and well-being to his family.

Balakhmetov had headed the Ministry of Education of the Kazakh SSR for 13 years.



