Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev congratulates Erdogan on election win

    29 May 2023, 18:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulating him on the victory in the presidential elections, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    As the Kazakh Head of State noted, the landslide victory in the elections, held in the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, was achieved thanks to the Turkish leader’s huge contribution to the development of the country and his high authority in the society.

    Tokayev confirmed the readiness to further strengthen the expanded strategic partnership with Turkiye, stressing the deep-rooted similarity of the history and culture of the two fraternal countries.

    The Kazakh President invited Recep Tayyip Erdogan to take part in the 10th anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States scheduled for this fall in the spiritual capital of the Turkic world – Turkestan.

    For his part, the Turkish President thanked the Kazakh Head of State and wished the brotherly people of Kazakhstan prosperity.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Elections Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future