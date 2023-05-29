Tokayev congratulates Erdogan on election win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulating him on the victory in the presidential elections, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As the Kazakh Head of State noted, the landslide victory in the elections, held in the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, was achieved thanks to the Turkish leader’s huge contribution to the development of the country and his high authority in the society.

Tokayev confirmed the readiness to further strengthen the expanded strategic partnership with Turkiye, stressing the deep-rooted similarity of the history and culture of the two fraternal countries.

The Kazakh President invited Recep Tayyip Erdogan to take part in the 10th anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States scheduled for this fall in the spiritual capital of the Turkic world – Turkestan.

For his part, the Turkish President thanked the Kazakh Head of State and wished the brotherly people of Kazakhstan prosperity.



