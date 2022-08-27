Go to the main site
    Tokayev congratulates boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on WBO world champion title

    27 August 2022 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly congratulating him on the WBO world champion title, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The President commends the contribution Zhanibek Alimkhanuly made to promote the authority of Kazakh school of boxing , noting that many Kazakhstani boxers achieve successes in the world ring.

    «Thanks to your hard work and stubbornness, you once again demonstrated the superiority of Kazakh boxing style. I’m sure that this great achievement will increase the interest of our youth in sport, especially boxing. Each your step is big sport is a bright example for young Kazakhstanis. I wish strong health, family well-being, and new accomplishments in sport,» reads the letter.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Boxing
