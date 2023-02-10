Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev condoles over passing of first Kazakh PM Sergey Tereshchenko

10 February 2023, 16:29
Tokayev condoles over passing of first Kazakh PM Sergey Tereshchenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members of late prominent statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan Sergey Tereshchenko, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Sergey Tereshchenko had a long career path from a kolkhoz engineer to the Chairman of the Kazakh Government. Under his leadership in the early years of Kazakhstan's independence, major social and economic reforms were developed and implemented. Being an active public figure and entrepreneur Tereshchenko contributed greatly to the development of the country, and the strengthening of peace and accord. He received the Labour Hero of Kazakhstan high title for special labor services,» reads the letter.

Earlier it was reported that the first Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Sergey Tereshchenko passed away at the age of 72.


Related news
Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to allocate 413,000 tons of fuel for spring planting in 2023
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News