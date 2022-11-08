Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev commissions to modernize Atyrau region’s power supply system

8 November 2022, 14:36
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to modernize Atyrau region’s entire electric power supply system. He said it at the meeting with the local public in Atyrau today, Akorda press service reported.

«Another top-priority problem of the region is wear and tear of electric power supply system, which has reached 40%. Power grids are being repaired in 15 settlements now. However, it is not enough. Electricity shortage in the region is around 200MWt. The region’s industrial development and population growth will result in electricity consumption increase. For this reason, the region’s power supply system needs to be fully modernized. The Government must take certain steps on this issue,» the President said.

The Head of State commissioned also to consider the opportunity of financing the power grids repair from the national budget.


