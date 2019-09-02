Go to the main site
      State of the Nation Address 2019

    Tokayev commissions to develop unified housing policy

    2 September 2019, 16:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commissioned to adopt a unified model of housing development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In my pre-election program, I pointed out the importance of developing a unified housing policy. The main principle of this model should be affordability of housing,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said and reminded of the Bakytty Otbasy (Happy Family) program with a preferential rate of 2% and initial installment of 10%.

    «Bakytty Otbasy porgram is notable for its attractive conditions. With the implementation of this program, at least 6,000 families will be able to improve their housing conditions by the end of the year. Beginning from 2020, then program will enable us to provide housing to 10,000 such families,» the President said delivering his first State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers on Monday.




    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2019
